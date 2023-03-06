Maryland Ex-Governor not to compete with Trump in 2024 presidential election

Ex-Governor of the US State of Maryland Larry Hogan will not run for presidency during the upcoming 2024 presidential election as a Republican candidate, Trend reports citing TASS.

"It was a tough decision, but I've decided that I will not be a candidate for the Republican nomination for president," the politician told CBS.

Hogan, who was previously considered a potential republican candidate, has repeatedly criticized Ex-President Donald Trump.

The Ex-Governor admitted that Trump currently enjoys the most support among the Republicans who can run for the top US office. Meanwhile, he also noted that the situation may change in the upcoming months.

"He's leading in the polls, and there's no question he's a formidable challenge," Hogan said of Trump. "But I think, you know, a year is an eternity in politics and the first primaries are about a year away. So I think what it looks like today could be completely different than what it looks like a year from now."

The next US Presidential Election will take place in November, 2024. In 2022, Trump stated that he will run for the presidency. Former US Permanent Representative to the UN Nikky Haley also said she will not run for the republican presidential nomination.

Current US President Joe Biden indicated that he expects to be re-elected. Meanwhile, he has not yet announced his re-election campaign yet.