1 injured in U.S. mall shooting, suspect in custody

A shooting at a mall in the U.S. state of Virginia left one person injured on Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) said it has arrested and charged a man from Leesburg, Virginia, for his role in a shooting at the Dulles Town Center Mall Food Court on Sunday morning.

Alan W. Colie, 31, was arrested and charged with aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and discharging a firearm within a building, according to the police.

The victim had an interaction with Colie in the food court before the shooting, and at this time it does not appear that the suspect and the victim were known to each other, said the police