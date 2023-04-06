US says Israel has ‘right to defend itself’ after Lebanon rockets

The United States said Thursday evening that Israel had the right to defend itself after barrages of rockets from Lebanon and Gaza, Trend reports citing The Times of Israel.

“We condemn the launch of rockets from Lebanon and Gaza,” State Department spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters.

“Our commitment to Israel’s security is ironclad. We recognize Israel’s legitimate right to defend itself against all forms of aggression.”

He spoke as Israel was widely expected to retaliate strongly to the assault from the north.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant were holding marathon consultations with top defense officials Thursday evening, and the high-level security cabinet was to convene at 8:30 p.m. to decide on the country’s next steps.

Dozens of rockets were fired from southern Lebanon on Thursday afternoon with 25 intercepted by the Iron Dome air defense system over northern Israel, the military said. At least three people were injured.

The Israel Defense Forces said 34 rockets had been fired toward the border with five landing inside Israel, and most of the rest were downed by Iron Dome. The impact sites of four others were not yet clear.