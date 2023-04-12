Top Biden aide and Saudi Crown Prince discuss Yemen, Iran in phone call: White House

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan spoke to Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to discuss Yemen, the China-backed deal between Riyadh and Tehran, and Iran’s nuclear program, according to a White House statement on Tuesday, Trend reports citing Al Arabiya.

The call between Sullivan and Prince Mohammed comes on the heels of a trip to Saudi Arabia last week by Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director Bill Burns.

“Mr. Sullivan highlighted the remarkable progress in Yemen over the past year, during which fighting has nearly ceased under a UN-mediated truce,” the White House said.

Sullivan welcomed Saudi Arabia’s “extraordinary efforts to pursue a more comprehensive roadmap for ending the war and offered full US support for those efforts.”

On Iran, Sullivan reaffirmed US President Joe Biden’s “unwavering commitment to ensure Iran can never acquire a nuclear weapon.”

Separately, a senior Republican lawmaker met with Prince Mohammed and other senior Saudi leaders on Tuesday.

“I just had a very productive, candid meeting with the Saudi Crown Prince and his senior leadership team. The opportunity to enhance the US-Saudi relationship is real and the reforms going on in Saudi Arabia are equally real,” Senator Lindsey Graham said in a statement.

Graham praised the recent deal between US planemaker Boeing and Saudi Arabia, which could be worth $37 billion. He said the investment in Boeing 787s, made in South Carolina, are “game changers.” He added that he was looking forward to working with the Biden administration and congressional Republicans and Democrats to “see if we can take the US-Saudi relationship to the next level.”