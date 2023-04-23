WP: US evacuates embassy staff from Sudan

The US authorities have completed the evacuation of the embassy personnel and their family members from Sudan, The Washington Post newspaper said, citing sources, Trend reports citing TASS.

The evacuation operation was performed on Sunday morning, local time. The Department of State has not yet responded to a request from TASS to confirm the end of the evacuation process.

A spokesman of the Sudan’s armed forces said on Saturday that the United Kingdom, China, the United States and France are evacuating their nationals from Khartoum by their military airlift planes. According to estimates of the Department of State, about 16,000 US nationals are in Sudan, with the majority of them having dual allegiance.