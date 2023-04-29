Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. World
  3. US

U.S. regulator set to take over First Republic

US Materials 29 April 2023 10:07 (UTC +04:00)
U.S. regulator set to take over First Republic

Follow Trend on

The U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) is preparing to place First Republic under receivership imminently, a person familiar with the matter said on Friday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

The U.S. banking regulator has decided that the troubled regional lender's position has deteriorated and there is no more time to pursue a rescue through the private sector, the source said, requesting anonymity because the matter is confidential.

First Republic and FDIC representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more