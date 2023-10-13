US labels pro-Armenian Senator Menendez and his wife as foreign spys

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. Robert Menendez, a senator from New Jersey and a well-known Armenian lobbyist in the US, has been charged once more for offering political "favors" by taking bribes. This claim comes on the heels of one made last month, The New York Times said, Trend reports.

It was mentioned that Menendez is this time charged with serving on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee while operating as an agent for Egypt.

Menendez, his wife Nadine Menendez (Arslanian), and a third defendant, Wael Hana, were charged by federal prosecutors for planning the senator's work for Egypt without notifying the Justice Ministry.

The Menendez family received a New Jersey condo as part of a bribe, and the prosecution urged the judge to seize both the apartment and a Mercedes-Benz car.

It was emphasized that the mentioned actions violated Menendez's oath of faith and allegiance to the U.S. Constitution before the Senate, which would increase pressure on him to resign.

The indictment mentioned that he clearly violated the prohibition against government officials acting as agents of foreign forces.

"This appears to be the first time in the United States that a sitting senator has been charged with misconduct under the Second World War Foreign Agents Registration Act," The New York Times said.

It was emphasized that FBI officials and prosecutors, in charges filed last month against Robert Menendez, 69, his wife Nadine Menendez (Arslanian), 56, Wael Khan, and two other businessmen, alleged that the Menendez family created a scheme using the senator's reputation in exchange for hundreds of thousands of dollars, gold bars, and a Mercedes-Benz to boost U.S. aid and military sales to Egypt.

According to the new indictment, Menendez, his wife, and Wael Hana met with Egyptian officials at various locations between 2018 and 2022 and arranged for the senator to act as an Egyptian agent in exchange for bribes.

Earlier in May 2019, at a steak restaurant in Washington, D.C., Nadine Menendez (Arslanian) asked the question, "What else can my loved one do for you?" However, at a court hearing held last month, neither defendant pleaded guilty.

It was noted that Robert Menendez's office released a statement on the matter.

"All my life, I (a descendant of Cuban immigrants) have been loyal to only one country, the United States, which my family chose to live in democracy and freedom. Accusations made one after another do not make them true," Robert Menendez's office said.

Following his initial indictment last month, Menendez resigned as chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, but he refused to retire from the Senate as demanded by the Democrats.

Yesterday, some senators from New Jersey and Washington went a step further and demanded a vote to have him dismissed from the Senate.

Using letters written on behalf of Egyptian government officials, Senator Menendez allegedly attempted to persuade other senators to provide $300 million in US aid.

Robert Menendez wrote the letter on his wife's insistence and then sent it to her via personal email. Nadine sent it to Wael Hana, and the latter forwarded the letter to Egyptian officials.

The indictment notes that Robert Menendez was fully aware of the requirements of the law on the registration of foreign agents. Thus, at one time, he asked the Justice Department to investigate whether the former Republican congressman from Florida had violated the law because of his ties to Venezuela.

This is not the first corruption charge against Menendez. He was accused of receiving nearly $1 million in gifts, expensive trips, and political campaign donations from a wealthy eye doctor in 2015. Although the case went to trial back in 2017, the jury was never able to reach a final decision.

Also, Senator Menendez, who is currently under investigation in the US for corrupt ties to the Armenian lobby, made a statement against Azerbaijan at a Senate hearing on September 13, 2023.