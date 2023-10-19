US to send two Iron Dome missile defense batteries to Israel

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. The US plans to send two Iron Dome missile defense batteries to Israel, US and Israeli officials said, Trend reports.

According to some reports, the United States previously purchased these batteries from Israel.

The Israeli source noted that these weapons will be operated by the Israeli military, not the United States.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on October 7. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists.