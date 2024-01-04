New presidential candidate emerges in the United States

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 4. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has collected the necessary number of signatures in Utah to be nominated for the presidency of the United States, Trend reports.

Thus, a new candidate to participate in the 2024 presidential elections in the United States has been determined.

On Jan. 3, Kennedy Jr. is expected to announce his plans for the ballot in all 50 states.

Earlier, in an interview with "Fox News", he promised that the "American military empire" will be "dismantled". He also promised to end the "reckless and bellicose" policy aimed at provocations by the PRC and the Russian Federation, as well as cancel most of the US military bases abroad and reduce the number of personnel of the country's armed forces.