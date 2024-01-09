Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
US Materials 9 January 2024 07:22 (UTC +04:00)
US expects end of hostilities in Gaza Strip in next few weeks

Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 9. The United States hopes to end military operations in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict zone within a few weeks, an unnamed American official said, Trend reports.

According to the information, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will express to Israel the need to end the military campaign in the near future and demand increased accuracy in target selection in order to minimize civilian casualties. Blinken is also convinced that Israel, Lebanon and Hezbollah are seeking to avoid escalation of the conflict, and Middle Eastern countries have expressed a desire to normalize relations with Israel.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on October 7. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists.

