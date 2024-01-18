Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
US Materials 18 January 2024 07:08 (UTC +04:00)
Biden holds meeting with congressional leaders to discuss aid for Ukraine

Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. US President Joe Biden discussed the request for billions of dollars in funding for Ukraine and other national security measures at a meeting with congressional leaders, Trend reports.

At the meeting, President Biden emphasized the importance of Congress providing Ukraine with the necessary resources, including air defense and artillery.

He also discussed the strategic consequences of inaction for Ukraine, the United States and the world.

Biden noted that "the failure of Congress to act puts the national security of the United States and the NATO alliance at risk."

Trend informs that, according to the American media, the speaker of the US House of Representatives, Mike Johnson, said that the situation on the US border remains his main priority after meeting with Biden.

