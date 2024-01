BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 25. The Washington administration has asked the US Congress to approve the sale of F-16 fighter jets and upgrade kits to Türkiye for a total of $20 billion, a letter sent by US authorities to legislators says, Trend reports.

Deputy head of the State Department press service Vedant Patel previously said that Washington does not guarantee that it is ready to supply F-16s to Ankara.

According to him, the main role in this issue is assigned to Congress.