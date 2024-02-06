Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
US President to veto aid to Israel without Ukraine - White House

US Materials 6 February 2024
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. US President Joe Biden will veto an Israeli aid bill that does not include support for Ukraine and US border security if Congress passes it, the White House Office of Management and Budget said in a statement, Trend reports.

The administration is calling on both houses of Congress to reject this political ploy and instead quickly send a bipartisan bill to the president to provide additional funding for national security.

The Office said that the American administration is “categorically against” such a bill, since the document does not provide for the protection of US borders and support for Ukraine.

