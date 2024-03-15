US expects reforms from new Palestinian prime minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. The US administration expects the new Palestinian Prime Minister Muhammad Mustafa to carry out reforms in the country, White House National Security Council communications director Aidrienne Utson said, Trend reports.

According to her, the United States welcomes the appointment of Mustafa as Prime Minister of Palestine and “calls on him to form a reform-oriented cabinet as soon as possible.”

"The United States will expect the new government to implement policies and far-reaching political reforms".

She noted that a reformed Palestinian Authority is necessary to achieve results for the Palestinian people and create conditions for stability in both the West Bank and Gaza Strip.