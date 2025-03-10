EU Commissioner to explore Middle Corridor progress in upcoming Central Asia visit

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 10. Commissioner for International Partnerships in the European Commission, Jozef Síkela, is set to visit Central Asia to advance the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR or Middle Corridor), Trend reports.

"Trade between Europe and Asia is growing fast. But to make it stable and efficient, we are developing the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor — a fast, secure route connecting Europe and Asia in 15 days or less, and an alternative to Russian and Red Sea routes. I will visit Turkmenbashi Port in Turkmenistan, the gateway to this corridor. But most of my meetings in all five countries will focus on making this project a reality," Síkela said on X.

During his visit, Síkela will meet with officials from the five Central Asian countries to promote economic collaboration under the EU's Global Gateway Strategy. He highlighted that the region has a 340 billion euro economy, growing at an average rate of 5 percent annually, with vast untapped potential for further cooperation.

"Central Asia offers significant opportunities in sectors like transport, clean energy, critical raw materials, and digital connectivity. I will work hard to turn this potential into tangible benefits for both Central Asia and Europe," said Síkela.

A key component of the EU's strategy involves securing access to strategic raw materials, with Central Asia playing a pivotal role in supplying crucial resources such as lithium, copper, and rare earth metals. Síkela underscored that cooperation on critical raw materials will be a major focus of his mission, aiming to develop these resources sustainably and responsibly. He will also visit the Almalyk mining complex in Uzbekistan.

Energy and water management are also essential topics on Síkela's agenda. The EU is investing in clean energy, water management, and climate resilience in the region. Key projects include the Rogun Hydropower Plant, which is expected to double Tajikistan's electricity production, the Kambarata-1 hydropower project and CASA-1000, which will facilitate Kyrgyzstan's clean energy exports to its neighbors, and irrigation modernization to secure water for farmers.

Síkela also emphasized the importance of digital connectivity for economic development. With limited internet access in parts of Central Asia, the EU is working to offer satellite broadband to bring high-speed internet to remote areas. The partnership also focuses on enhancing cybersecurity, telecom reforms, and data protection to ensure safe and open access to the Internet.

"This cooperation will contribute to economic growth and create new opportunities for local societies and businesses," said Síkela.

His visit is set to take place from March 12 through March 18.