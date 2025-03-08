Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Turkmenistan, EU debate upcoming high-level engagements

Central Asia Materials 8 March 2025 11:21 (UTC +04:00)

Aman Bakiyev
ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 8. Turkmenistan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Rashid Meredov held a phone conversation with Vice-President of the European Commission Kaja Kallas, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

The discussion focused on strengthening cooperation between Turkmenistan and the European Union, particularly within the framework of the "Central Asia – European Union" format. The sides also exchanged views on upcoming high-level meetings.

Turkmenistan has been actively expanding its engagement with the EU, prioritizing areas such as energy, trade, and regional security. The "Central Asia – European Union" format provides a key platform for enhancing regional collaboration, underscoring Turkmenistan’s growing commitment to closer ties with Europe.

