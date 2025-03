BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 12. An earthquake struck the Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports.

According to the country's Institute of Seismology, the earthquake had a magnitude of 5 in the southern capital.

The epicenter was located 2 kilometers southwest of the village of Suzak in Jalal-Abad.

No reports of damage or casualties have been received.