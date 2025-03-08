Tajikistan and UAE discuss collaboration on AI and education

Photo: Ministry of Industry and New Technologies of Tajikistan

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, March 8. Tajikistan's Minister of Industry and New Technologies, Sherali Kabir, met with Lily Burns, Vice President of Global Engagement at the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) in Abu Dhabi, Trend reports.

According to the Tajik ministry, the sides discussed the exchange of ideas on government policies and initiatives to advance innovative technologies, particularly in artificial intelligence, science, and education.

They emphasized the importance of involving Tajik students in MBZUAI's degree programs and strengthening academic exchange between scholars and students from both nations.

As part of his official visit to the UAE, Kabir also met with Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technologies of the UAE.

In the course of the meeting, they discussed key issues in bilateral relations, including cooperation in industry, green energy, agriculture, mining, light industry, food processing, and artificial intelligence. The parties also highlighted the significance of investment projects and the further expansion of the legal and contractual framework for trade relations.