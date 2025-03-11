Turkmenistan invites OIC to int'l peace and trust forum in Ashgabat

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 11. Ambassador of Turkmenistan Orazmukhammet Charyev to Saudi Arabia met with Secretary General of the OIC Hissein Brahim Taha in Jeddah, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

During the meeting, he handed over an official invitation letter to the International Forum on Peace and Trust, dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan's permanent neutrality, which will be held on December 12 this year in Ashgabat.

The letter was delivered on behalf of the national leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

The negotiations also discussed ways to expand cooperation between Turkmenistan and the OIC.

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), founded in 1969, brings together 57 member states and works to strengthen ties between Muslim countries in political, economic, scientific, and cultural spheres. The organization's headquarters is located in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.