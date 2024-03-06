Statue of Azerbaijani poetess damaged in Evian brought to Paris (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. The statue of Khurshidbanu Natavan has been delivered to the cultural center of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Paris, Trend reports.

The statue is expected to be installed in the garden of the cultural center near the embassy.

It has been revealed that, in addition to red paint being splashed on the statue's eyes, "Azerbaijan" sign, and name, the monument also sustained damage, with the nose and fingers of the statue broken.

In May 2015, a Charter of Friendship and Cooperation was signed in Ismayilli between the city of Ismayilli of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the city of Évian-les-Bains of the French Republic. The purpose of signing the charter at the time was to develop friendly relations between the two cities and contribute to bilateral relations in the fields of culture, tourism, and economy. Substantial steps were taken in this regard, including reciprocal visits.

As a continuation of the cooperation, the opening ceremonies of the Azerbaijani Garden, the Friendship Spring in a park, and the statue of prominent Azerbaijani poet Khurshidbanu Natavan, were held in the city of Évian in 2017. However, the statue of Khurshidbanu Natavan was vandalized in December 2023.