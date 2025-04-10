Facing the New World Order: Azerbaijan takes center stage in global transformation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 10.​ The international forum “Facing the New World Order,” held at ADA University with the participation of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, was more than a conventional policy gathering. It functioned as a political statement, underscoring Azerbaijan’s role as an active agent—not a passive observer—in shaping the contours of a rapidly evolving global landscape.

Bringing together politicians, diplomats, strategists, and academics, the forum highlighted a growing international appetite for dialogue around global realignments. It also underscored a broader shift: regions once seen primarily through the lens of historical conflict—such as the South Caucasus—are now emerging as arenas of responsibility, strategic decision-making, and leadership.

President Ilham Aliyev’s keynote address delivered a pointed message aimed not only at regional neighbors but at the wider international community. His remarks outlined Azerbaijan’s framework for normalizing relations with Armenia, specifying conditions for a potential peace deal and presenting a forward-looking vision for regional cooperation.

Beyond bilateral issues, the speech offered a window into Azerbaijan’s geopolitical strategy—one that encompasses regional transformation projects, evolving security architectures, and an assertive response to a world in flux. As the war in Ukraine, the breakdown of the unipolar order, and disruptions to global energy and logistics systems reshape international norms, a central question looms for smaller and mid-sized states: will they remain subjects of influence, or emerge as actors in their own right?

For Azerbaijan, the answer is clear. As President Ilham Aliyev’s appearance at ADA University made evident, the country sees itself not on the sidelines of global change, but at its core.

Azerbaijan has played a crucial role as a mediator in regional diplomacy, notably in the early stages of reconciliation between Türkiye and Israel. During their first crisis, Azerbaijan actively facilitated dialogue, helping to bridge gaps between the two nations. Reflecting on Azerbaijan's strong ties with both countries, President Ilham Aliyev emphasized: “With Türkiye, we are allies. We signed the Shusha Declaration in 2021, and formally became allies.”

He also acknowledged Israel as a close partner, stating, “Israel is a friendly country to Azerbaijan, and for many years, mutual friendship have been demonstrated in difficult times for both of us. Therefore, of course, these tensions between the two countries are very disturbing for us, and a matter of concern.”

Today, Azerbaijan occupies a pivotal position in the evolving Eurasian geopolitical landscape. Strategically situated between the Caspian and Black Seas, and bordering Russia, Iran, Türkiye, and Central Asia, Azerbaijan has long been a significant player in regional geopolitics. Over the past two decades, it has emerged as the region's primary energy and logistics hub.

The Southern Gas Corridor, which includes the TANAP and TAP projects, links the Caspian Sea with Southern Europe, playing a key role in reducing the European Union’s reliance on Russian gas. Baku’s port, located on the Caspian coast, has become the largest gateway for trade between China and Europe. Additionally, Azerbaijan serves as a critical transit point in the International North-South Transport Corridor and the Trans-Caspian Route, which connects India with Europe.

These accomplishments are the result of long-term strategic foresight. Baku has built a robust network of connectivity through key partnerships with countries such as Hungary, Italy, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Romania, positioning itself as a vital hub for regional integration and cooperation.

Since the liberation of Karabakh in 2020, Azerbaijan's approach to post-conflict reconstruction has evolved into a unique model. It extends far beyond mere territorial restoration and is grounded in the concept of "positive peace" – a framework not only focused on a ceasefire, but on fostering a sustainable, institutional order.

At the Forum, President Ilham Aliyev emphasized a crucial point: Those who visit Karabakh today can still witness the level of barbarity that took place there.

This statement serves not only as a humanitarian reflection on the conflict but also as a diplomatic message—Azerbaijan has not only emerged victorious but is also actively engaged in the process of rebuilding. The Forum, held at ADA University, further reinforced this vision, positioning Azerbaijan as an institutional guarantor of peace in the region. Unlike Armenia, which seeks external support, Azerbaijan offers an organic peace model rooted in sovereignty, economic development, and transportation infrastructure.

Every statement made by President Ilham Aliyev at the forum carries strategic weight. Notably, he declared, “With respect to the peace agreement, the ball is in Armenia’s court,” signaling to the West that Azerbaijan has met its obligations, and the responsibility for delaying the peace treaty now rests with Yerevan. He also remarked, “Unfortunately, Armenian occupation of Azerbaijan's territory did not allow the South Caucasus to develop as a more or less integrated region,” underlining that Armenia’s occupation policy hindered regional integration. These remarks reflect a shift in diplomatic reality: Azerbaijan is increasingly taking on the role of architect in reshaping the regional order.

The contrast between Azerbaijan’s and Armenia’s approaches became starkly evident at the forum. Armenia remains entrenched in a paradigm of confrontation and dependency, while Azerbaijan promotes peace based on the mutual recognition of territorial integrity. Armenia continues to seek external mediation from countries like France, the EU, and the US, which diminishes its agency in the process and intensifies its isolation. As President Ilham Aliyev pointed out, Armenia has effectively forfeited the chance to become a key transit hub for Azerbaijan’s energy resources and transport routes.

Azerbaijan’s demands to Armenia are clear and grounded in international law, centered on the recognition of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, the renunciation of territorial claims against Azerbaijan as stipulated in Armenia’s Constitution, and the demonstration of genuine political will.

"On many occasions, I have already made it public what we expect from Armenia regarding our territorial integrity and their constitution. So it is known as soon as it is done and the peace agreement is signed, so there'll be no obstacle for the South Caucasus to try to be an integrated region," President Ilham Aliyev emphasized.

This statement underscores Azerbaijan's openness to peace, but highlights that such peace must be built on a firm, principled, and legal foundation. Azerbaijan’s vision is for new, sustainable relations that foster genuine regional integration.

The President also addressed Armenia’s misjudgment of its geo-economic future and its self-imposed isolation. "So, Armenia, as a result of occupation and aggression, deprived itself from becoming a transit country for Azerbaijan's energy resources and transportation routes. And all the transit - whether it's oil, gas, or cargo - from Azerbaijan goes through Georgia. So Armenia could have been part of that process. It's their fault that they miscalculated the future development and sacrificed their economic future, their real independence to this dream of great Armenia,” the President stated.

This message serves as both a warning and an appeal to Armenian society: peace and cooperation are essential for economic development and regional stability. The longer Armenia clings to revisionist approaches, the further it will distance itself from the regional processes shaping the future.

Azerbaijan’s position is not only principled but also grounded in realism.

"And being realistic, of course, we cannot imagine that we will become friends with Armenia immediately. It is not realistic, and even talking about any kind of economic integration is premature. But we are ready to start taking small steps toward confidence-building measures," President Ilham Aliyev stressed.

This approach represents a model of strategic stability rarely seen in the post-Soviet space. Azerbaijan’s concrete proposals to build trust—such as exchanges for journalists and intellectuals, cooperation on transboundary rivers, and joint efforts to address environmental threats—are not just diplomatic gestures but intentional steps to foster an atmosphere of trust through practical actions. This incremental and targeted approach can lay the groundwork for lasting stability in the region. If Armenia adopts a rational approach, cooperation can be established between Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Armenia in key sectors such as energy, trade, transport, and environmental security. Such cooperation could become part of a broader Eurasian platform, connecting the three countries with the European Union, Central Asia, and China.

Azerbaijan has already become a central regional hub for energy and transport. Meanwhile, Armenia, by remaining on the sidelines of these opportunities, forfeits both economic resources and geopolitical influence. However, if Armenia summons the political will to abandon its revanchist ideology, it can position itself as an active participant in new regional integration projects.

President Ilham Aliyev’s speech was not just a diplomatic address but a strategic blueprint for the post-war period. Azerbaijan has made its position clear: the country is committed to peace, but this peace must be grounded in legal principles and aligned with reality.

While the signing of a peace agreement could serve as a historic milestone, its successful implementation will depend on building trust, fostering step-by-step economic cooperation, and securing mutual political will. If Armenia responds constructively to these calls, the South Caucasus can look forward to an integrated, stable, and predictable future. Otherwise, Armenia risks repeating the mistakes of its past, remaining on the sidelines of regional development. A peace treaty between Baku and Yerevan could open new opportunities not just for the two countries, but for the entire region. In this scenario, the Zangezur Corridor could become a key part of the 21st-century Silk Road; Armenia could gain access to vital trade routes, including the Persian Gulf, the Mediterranean, and the Caspian Sea; the influence of military blocs could diminish, while economic collaboration would take center stage; and new mechanisms, such as the South Caucasus Security Council or the Infrastructure Commission, could emerge. In essence, peace would not be an end, but a new beginning, and Azerbaijan is prepared for this phase.

President Aliyev’s remarks at the "Facing the New World Order" forum were not only a political statement reflecting the country’s stance but also a clear warning. The South Caucasus has become a battleground for competing geopolitical projects, ranging from the European "Eastern Partnership" initiative to informal anti-Russian and anti-Turkish alliances. Efforts to "divide" the region are a glaring example of geopolitical double standards, where the sovereignty of one state is treated as negotiable, while that of another is viewed as sacred and inviolable. These attempts manifest in various forms: the forceful promotion of "peace initiatives" that ignore the reality of the 2020 war and the return of territories, military support for Armenia by countries that had previously positioned themselves as "neutral mediators," and the establishment of alternative platforms that exclude Baku (such as French-Armenian alliances and initiatives for "international control" on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border).

As President Ilham Aliyev emphasized, Azerbaijan maintains a clear and principled stance on regional processes. "Though, there are some in Europe, which would prefer to separate Azerbaijan not only from this process but also to build the dividing lines in the Caucasus, particularly in the Southern Caucasus. But these attempts will definitely not succeed," the head of state declared.

This statement serves as a diplomatic response to efforts aimed at politically fragmenting the region. The forum at ADA University is not merely a diplomatic event; it represents a new model of regional leadership. Azerbaijan is unafraid to host discussions on global issues within its own borders, welcoming both allies and critics alike. This openness signals the country's growing self-confidence. Through these forums, Baku is fostering political and intellectual connections with cities like Budapest, Tbilisi, Astana, Brussels, and Beijing. The influence of intellectual elites in shaping political decisions is on the rise, and these forums not only communicate state policy but help define its contours. In this sense, the forum is a clear example of "soft power" projection—power that is realized through ideas, dialogue, and narratives.

Historically, the South Caucasus was often seen as a peripheral region, serving the interests of larger geopolitical powers. However, under Azerbaijan’s independent and pragmatic approach, the country is now emerging as a "gathering point" for new routes, alliances, and formats. Baku is cultivating strategic partnerships with Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, creating an eastern axis on the new energy and transport map of Eurasia. By activating its territorial advantages, Azerbaijan is enhancing its role as a catalyst in the emerging multipolar world system. Furthermore, Azerbaijan's connections with the European Union through Romania and Hungary are not founded on one-sided support, but on mutual interests. In this way, Azerbaijan is dismantling the traditional "center-periphery" model in favor of a more dynamic and flexible network model, defined by a multi-vector, pragmatic approach.

The forum consistently underscored Azerbaijan's pivotal role in the evolving logistics and energy landscape of Eurasia—a role reinforced by the facts. In 2023, Azerbaijan exported over 8 billion cubic meters of gas to the European Union. Nearly 70 percent of the Trans-Caspian multimodal route transits through Azerbaijani territory. The country has invested billions of dollars in infrastructure, including the Alat port, railways, and digital corridors. These investments firmly position Baku as a guarantor of energy stability, a role that has become especially significant amid Europe’s ongoing energy crisis and its reduced reliance on Russian gas. Azerbaijan has moved beyond being a mere exporter of raw materials to becoming a key manager of regional logistics.

The "Facing the New World Order" forum also highlighted a shifting global reality: the idea of a universal order is no longer viable. Countries are now seeking their own models, striving to establish their unique security and development frameworks. In this evolving context, Azerbaijan stands out as one of the few nations proposing a regional order. This model is built on principles of sovereignty, economic interdependence, historical memory, legal legitimacy, and domestic security—not imposed from outside. Azerbaijan’s approach is a systemic response to both the instability within the "global West" and the imperialistic interventions of larger powers. The country advocates for "peace between small and medium-sized states," reinforcing the strength and stability of regional architecture.

Azerbaijan will not remain a passive player in the corridors of history.

The South Caucasus is no longer the periphery of great powers, but the frontline of modernization.

True peace can only be built on reality, not on illusion.

Azerbaijan has evolved from merely participating in global processes to becoming a key architect of a new era in Eurasia.

