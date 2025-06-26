ADB proposes measures to cut cargo transport costs along Middle Corridor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 26. The Middle Corridor’s performance depends on not only the quality of hard infrastructure, but also on soft infrastructure, Yevgeniy Zhukov, Director General of the Central and West Asia Department at ADB, said during the panel discussions held as part of the Asian Infrastructure and Development Bank (AIIB) Annual Meeting in Beijing, Trend reports.

“This is a multimodal corridor combining road, rail, and waterborne transport crossing several borders. When we talk about Middle corridor, often the conversation centers around the need to develop transport infrastructure (ports, roads, and railways). However, the corridor’s performance depends on not only the availability and quality of hard infrastructure, but also on soft infrastructure such as the organization of logistics, digitalization of multimodal operations, regulatory harmonization, and other trade facilitation measures,” he said.

Zhukov noted that cumbersome transit procedures and inefficient logistics hinder progress and increase the costs of using the Corridor.

“Issues like a lack of a unified tariff structure and single operator, as well as potential delays due to increased traffic, are areas that need further attention. Unlike the Northern Corridor going through the single customs zone of Kazakhstan, Russian Federation, and Belarus with a single rail operator managing traffic between the PRC and Poland’s border, CAREC Corridor 2 requires coordination among multiple rail, road and port operators and crossing many customs borders. This fragmentation reduces efficiency and increases costs,” noted the department director.

He pointed out that limited digitalization and challenges in system interoperability contribute to coordination inefficiencies across different modes of transport.

“Variations in cargo-handling standards across regions present logistical challenges that can lead to shipment delays and increased operational costs. One more factor elevating the costs of using this corridor and somewhat undermining its competitiveness is monopolization of and uneven market access to services on some segments of the corridor. Providing for equal playing field for all private transport and logistics operators seems one of the least noticed challenges for this corridor,” said Zhukov.

He noted that to fully unlock the potential of CAREC Corridor 2, a coordinated strategy that simultaneously modernizes infrastructure, streamlines operational procedures and provides for business-friendly economic environment is imperative.

“These measures will lead to reduction of costs of moving cargo through the Corridor and will contribute to its competitiveness,” added Zhukov.

The Middle Corridor is a transportation and trade route that connects Asia and Europe, passing through several countries in the region. It is an alternative route to the traditional Northern Corridor and Southern Corridor.

The route starts in China and crosses Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. It then passes through the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye before reaching Europe. The Middle Corridor offers a land route that connects the eastern parts of Asia, including China, with Europe, bypassing the longer maritime routes.