QazaqGaz, Shell discuss opportunities to expand co-op in gas industry
Photo: QazaqGaz's official telegram
Sanzhar Zharkeshov, Chairman of QazaqGaz, met with Richard Howe, Shell’s EVP of Exploration and Production, to discuss expanding their partnership in the gas sector. Attended also by Shell Kazakhstan’s Chairman Ali Al-Janabi, the meeting focused on exploring new joint projects and infrastructure development.
