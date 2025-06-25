Paris pays tribute to Azerbaijani fighters for France's liberation in World War II (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. In the heart of Paris, the brave souls of Azerbaijanis who took up arms for France's freedom during the Second World War were given their due respect, as their legacy was celebrated with heartfelt remembrance, Trend reports.

Azerbaijan's Ambassador Leyla Abdullayeva posted footage from the relevant ceremony on her X page.

"On the eve of the Day of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan, a ceremony was held under the Arc de Triomphe in memory of the Azerbaijani partisans who fought for the liberation of France during the Second World War. A low bow to all our heroes," she said.

