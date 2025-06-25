Iran's nuclear facilities seriously damaged by U.S. strikes - IAEA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) believes that Iranian nuclear facilities have been seriously damaged by U.S. strikes, the organization's Director General Rafael Grossi said, Trend reports.

"We see a very significant degree of damage at three facilities. Natanz was the first to be hit, very, very serious damage was inflicted on one of the very important halls with centrifuges where uranium enrichment was carried out. Even its underground part was damaged first indirectly, and then directly," he noted.

Speaking about the facility in Isfahan, Grossi emphasized: "This is a complex that includes many buildings where different work is carried out. But the damage there was also very significant."

According to the IAEA Director General, the Iranian facility in Fordow was better fortified.

"We saw serious damage caused by deep-penetrating munitions. Although no one was inside there and saw it. The conclusion, of course, is that the damage must be very, very significant," the IAEA Director General said.