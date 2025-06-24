Kazakhstan and Wabtec strengthen partnership in railway technology

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 24. On the sidelines of the Foreign Investors’ Council meeting under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a series of meetings with event participants, Trend reports.

In a discourse with Rafael Santana, the President and CEO of Wabtec, it was articulated that the enterprise has consistently served as a dependable collaborator within Kazakhstan’s railway sector for an extended duration, having allocated in excess of $230 million towards its advancement.



"The American entity Wabtec is acknowledged as a preeminent player in the transportation technology sector on a global scale," the press service of the President of Kazakhstan articulated.



Furthermore, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev underscored that Kazakhstan is leveraging its strategic partnership to enhance the manufacturing of an innovative locomotive variant, augment the proliferation of service facilities, establish a competency hub, and escalate the localization of production processes.



Wabtec is a prominent American enterprise engaged in the manufacturing of advanced systems and components for the railway transportation sector. Established in 1999 via the strategic consolidation of Westinghouse Air Brake Company and MotivePower Industries. The organization specializes in the production of advanced braking systems, cutting-edge locomotives, intricate railcar components, and comprehensive solutions for railway automation integration.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel