Kazakhstan urges citizens to avoid travel to Middle East

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 24. In light of the sharp escalation of the military and political situation in the Middle East, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan has strongly advised its citizens to reconsider all previously planned trips to countries in the region, Trend reports.

The MFA’s official statement notes that a comprehensive assessment of the situation and potential risks is currently underway, alongside coordinated efforts with relevant government agencies and international partners.

The ministry also pointed out that several countries in the Middle East have imposed temporary restrictions on the use of their airspace, resulting in the cancellation and rescheduling of numerous international flights.

Kazakhstan’s diplomatic missions in Middle Eastern countries continue to operate normally, maintaining round-the-clock monitoring of the situation and providing necessary consular and legal assistance to Kazakh citizens.

The MFA also urged Kazakh nationals currently in the region to exercise increased caution, avoid high-risk areas, and contact the nearest diplomatic mission if necessary.