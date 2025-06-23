Kazakhstan paints Egmont Group’s pivotal part in tackling money laundering beast

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 23. The President of Kazakhstan met with Elzbieta Frankow-Jaskiewicz, Chairperson of the Egmont Group of Financial Intelligence Units, where they discussed pressing issues of international cooperation in combating money laundering and financing of terrorism, Trend reports.

In the course of the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized the importance of the Egmont Group as a key international platform that contributes to strengthening global financial security and the effective recovery of assets.

Moreover, President Tokayev confirmed the Republic of Kazakhstan’s unwavering commitment to further improving the national anti-money laundering system in accordance with international standards.

He also emphasized that to uphold the legal framework and enhance community security, the “Law and Order” paradigm has been implemented.



Elzbieta Frankow-Jaskiewicz lauded the transformative initiatives underway in Kazakhstan, underscoring their efficacy and impact within the socio-economic landscape.



The Egmont Group constitutes a non-formalized consortium of financial intelligence units (FIUs) hailing from various sovereign jurisdictions, inaugurated in June 1995 with the objective of bolstering transnational collaboration in the mitigation of money laundering and the financing of terrorism. Currently, the consortium comprises 170 Financial Intelligence Units from a diverse array of jurisdictions and territories. Kazakhstan has been an integral participant in the Egmont Group since July 2011, contributing to the collaborative framework of financial intelligence units.

