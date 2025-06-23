Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan Credit Bureau aims to launch AKB Hub system next year - official

Economy Materials 23 June 2025 13:16 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23.​ Azerbaijan Credit Bureau (AKB) will launch the "AKB hub" system next year, said Elchin Habibov, CEO of AKB, Trend reports.

During the inaugural International Conference on Credit Reporting, Habibov articulated that the objective is to enhance the Bureau’s core infrastructure to a superior echelon.

“This initiative will facilitate the integration of the novel framework within the Azerbaijan Credit Bureau while simultaneously generating opportunities for the dissemination of our cutting-edge innovations to alternative credit bureaus.”

We have aspirational objectives. For instance, our objective is to achieve comprehensive automation of the complete workflow from product inception to revenue generation,” he stated.

