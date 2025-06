BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. Air Astana has cancelled flights to the Middle East, Trend reports.

Due to the escalation of the conflict in the Middle East, Air Astana is cancelling the following flights on June 23:

KC191/192/Atyrau-Dubai-Atyrau;

KC205/206/Astana-Dubai-Astana;

KC897/898/Almaty-Dubai-Almaty;

KC655/656/Astana-Doha-Astana.