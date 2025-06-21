Uzbekistan, China Eximbank expand cooperation with new strategic agreement

Photo: The Ministry of Investments, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan has signed a major loan agreement with China Eximbank to support the expansion of its telecom and IT infrastructure. The deal marks a deepening of long-term economic cooperation between the two countries, with broader discussions also covering energy, agriculture, and transport development.

