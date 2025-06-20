Iran ready to continue consultations with "European three"

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. Iran has expressed its readiness to continue consultations with the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and other European nations, and is also considering the possibility of holding another meeting in the “European Three” (E3) format in the near future, Trend reports.

“We are in favor of continuing consultations with the European Three and other EU member states. At the same time, we are ready to hold another meeting in the near future,” Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said following talks in Geneva.

However, Araghchi also stressed that Iran will continue to exercise its legitimate right to self-defense and will not engage in negotiations with any party as long as Israeli attacks persist.