Baku hosts official weigh-in ceremony for UFC Fight Night participants (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. The official weigh-in ceremony for the UFC Fight Night participants took place in front of media representatives in Baku, Trend reports.

For the first time ever, the UFC Fight Night tournament will be held in Baku on June 21. The event at Baku Crystal Hall will feature 12 fights — six on the main card and six on the preliminary card.

The main event of the evening will showcase former UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill facing off against former title contender Khalil Rountree. Another highly anticipated bout in the lightweight division will see Azerbaijani fighter Rafael Fiziev take on Chilean contender Ignacio Bahamondes.

Representing Azerbaijan, Nazim Sadikhov and Tofig Musayev will also step into the octagon, competing against Brazilian Nicolas Motta and Kyrgyzstani Myktybek Orolbay, respectively.

Below is the lineup for UFC Fight Night in Baku:

Preliminary card: fights start at 20:00 (GMT +4):

1) Featherweight: Irina Alexeyeva (5-2-0, Russia) vs. Klaudia Sigula (6-2-0, Poland)

2) Welterweight: Ko Sok Hyun (1-0-0, South Korea) vs. Elliott Oban (12-2-0, Wales)

3) Heavyweight: Hamdi Abdel Wahab (6-0-0, Egypt) vs. Muhammad Usman (11-4-0, Nigeria)

4) Featherweight: Melissa Mullins (7-1-0, England) vs. Daria Zheleznyakova (9-2-0, Russia)

5) Middleweight: Ismail Naurdiev (24-7-0, Morocco) vs. Park Chung Yong (18-6-0, South Korea)

6) Flyweight: Tagir Ulanbekov (16-2-0, Russia) vs. Maksum Azat (17-1-0, Kazakhstan)

Main card: fights start at 23:00, in the following order:

7) Featherweight: Muhammad Naimov (12-3-0, Tajikistan) vs. Bogdan Grad (15-2-0, Austria)

8) Lightweight: Nazim Sadikhov (10-1-1, Azerbaijan) vs. Nicolas Motta (15-5-0, Brazil)

9) Heavyweight: Curtis Blades (18-5-0, US) vs. Rizvan Kuniev (12-2-1, Russia)

10) Lightweight: Tofig Musayev (debut, Azerbaijan) vs. Myktybek Orolbay (13-2-1, Kyrgyzstan)

11) Lightweight: Rafael Fiziev (12-4-0, Azerbaijan) vs. Ignacio Bahamondes (17-5-0, Chile)

12) Light heavyweight: Jamahal Hill (12-3-0, US) vs. Khalil Rountree Jr. (14-6-0, US)

