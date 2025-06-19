New quarter in Kahramanmaraş symbolizes Azerbaijani-Turkish brotherhood - official

KAHRAMANMARAS, Türkiye, June 19.​ The city of Kahramanmaras has experienced a historic moment: the visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev took place here, Kahramanmaraş Mayor Firat Gergel said at the opening ceremony of the Azerbaijani Quarter in Kahramanmaraş, Trend's special correspondent reports.

"Welcome to our city; this day has historical significance. We are glad to welcome President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev," he also said.

Gergel recalled that two years have passed since the devastating earthquake of February 6, 2023, which became one of the most tragic events in the history of the city.

"We witnessed how Kahramanmaraş, like a phoenix, rose from the ashes. We saw what brotherhood is capable of, how the state can protect its citizens. Every day and every hour after this tragedy was a test for us. Despite the pain, we kept hope and learned to cling to life together again," the official noted

Particular attention was paid to the Azerbaijani Quarter—a residential complex built with the support of a fraternal country.

"What we see in this area today is commonly called the Azerbaijani Quarter. This is the result of great work, a symbol of calm, recovery, and, most importantly, a strong state will," the mayor pointed out.

In conclusion, he expressed his condolences to the families of those killed in the earthquake.

"We once again express our heartfelt condolences to all our brothers and sisters whose lives were taken by the earthquake. We will always remember them," Gergel added.

