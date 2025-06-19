Azerbaijan reveals volume of its strategic currency reserves

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19.​ A total of $1.5 billion in foreign direct investment was invested in the Azerbaijani economy during the first quarter of this year, Director of the Statistics Department of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Samir Nasirov said at a briefing on the presentation of the balance of payments for the first quarter of 2025, Trend reports.

He noted that from January through May of this year, Azerbaijan's realized assets decreased by $413 million.

"Our country's strategic currency reserves increased by $2.5 billion, reaching $73.5 billion," Nuriyev added.

