Azerbaijan, Russia confer on heightened Israel-Iran conflict

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18.​ Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jeyhun Bayramov, and Russia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sergey Lavrov, held a phone conversation on June 18, 2025, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani MFA.

The conversation focused on the evolving security situation stemming from the Israeli Iranian conflict, alongside discussions of bilateral and regional cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia.

Lavrov expressed gratitude to the Azerbaijani leadership and relevant institutions for assisting with the evacuation of Russian citizens, including cultural figures, from Iran.

Both sides voiced serious concern over the deteriorating security environment in the region and stressed the importance of resolving the conflict through diplomatic means. The conversation also covered other matters of mutual interest.

