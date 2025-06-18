TotalEnergies partners with Quatra for sustainable biofuel feedstock

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18. TotalEnergies and Quatra have signed a 15-year agreement starting in 2026 for the supply of 60,000 tons of used cooking oil annually to TotalEnergies’ biorefineries, Trend reports.

The oil, collected from restaurants and industry across France and Europe, will be processed by Quatra and then delivered to TotalEnergies for the production of biodiesel and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

The used cooking oil will be refined at TotalEnergies’ converted biorefineries in La Mède and Grandpuits. The La Mède site, operational since 2019, has a capacity of 500,000 tons of biofuel per year and will begin producing SAF in 2024. The Grandpuits site, with a projected annual SAF capacity of 230,000 tons, is expected to begin operations in 2026.

This agreement supports TotalEnergies’ goal of securing renewable feedstock for its biofuel production and contributes to the company’s broader strategy to lower the carbon intensity of its energy products.