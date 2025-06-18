Azerbaijan estimates oil supply via its Dubandi-Sumgayit-Siyazan-Shirvanovka pipeline

In the first quarter of 2025, Azerbaijan transported 523,600 tons of oil via the Dubandi-Sumgayit-Siyazan-Shirvanovka pipeline. This represents a 20 percent decrease, or 131,100 tons less than the same period in 2024.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register