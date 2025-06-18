Azerbaijan estimates oil supply via its Dubandi-Sumgayit-Siyazan-Shirvanovka pipeline
In the first quarter of 2025, Azerbaijan transported 523,600 tons of oil via the Dubandi-Sumgayit-Siyazan-Shirvanovka pipeline. This represents a 20 percent decrease, or 131,100 tons less than the same period in 2024.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy