Azerbaijan's electricity generation at its HPPs shows notable rise in 5M2025
Photo: Azertaj
Hydropower plants in Azerbaijan generated approximately 1.5 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity from January to May this year, marking a nearly 30 percent increase compared to the same period last year. The overall value of production and services in the country’s electricity, gas, and steam sector reached about 1.5 billion manats during the same period.
