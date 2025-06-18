Azerbaijan holds talks on green finance tools with Islamic Cooperation Committee

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18.​ Representatives of the Standing Committee for Economic and Commercial Cooperation (COMCEC) of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) met with officials at the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Azerbaijan on June 18, Trend reports.

The meeting—held with participation from the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources and the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA)—focused on COMCEC’s ongoing research project promoting sustainable financial tools in OIC member countries. The discussion also explored current policies, practical experience, and future cooperation opportunities in this area.

The sides exchanged views on advancing environmentally friendly Islamic finance instruments to combat the negative impacts of climate change and natural disasters.

The study includes an examination of the experiences of Azerbaijan, Indonesia, Nigeria, Qatar, and the UK.

