Israel reveals toll from overnight Iranian bombardment

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18.​ More than 90 people were injured as a result of missile strikes launched by Iran on Israeli territory on the night of June 17-18, the Israeli Ministry of Health said, Trend reports.

"A total of 94 survivors were admitted to hospitals overnight. Of these, one is in moderate-severe condition, 85 are in satisfactory condition, and three were hospitalized with a diagnosis of anxiety disorder. Another five are undergoing medical examinations, and their condition has not yet been determined," the ministry explained.

To note, Israel launched airstrikes on Iran in the early hours of June 13, killing a significant number of military personnel. Among the dead were Iran’s Chief of the General Staff Mohammad Bagheri, IRGC Commander-in-Chief Hossein Salami, Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters Commander Gholamali Rashid, and IRGC Aerospace Force Commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh. Nine nuclear scientists and several high-ranking officials were also reported killed.

That same evening, Iran responded with a large-scale attack, firing more than 150 ballistic missiles and over 100 drones at Tel Aviv and other locations. The strikes caused civilian casualties and extensive damage.

