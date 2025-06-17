Uzbekistan, Mongolia strengthen ties to streamline regional transport

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 17. Deputy Minister of Transport of Uzbekistan Jasurbek Choriyev met with Deputy Minister of Road and Transport Development of Mongolia Sandagdorj Batbold and discussed the current state and prospects of bilateral cooperation in the transport and logistics sector, Trend reports.

The meeting was attended by senior officials from both countries, specializing in railway, aviation, and road transport. The two sides reviewed opportunities to strengthen collaboration and improve connectivity between Uzbekistan and Mongolia.

Particular attention was given to the development of international freight transportation by road. Both sides welcomed the launch of the first pilot road shipment along the Uzbekistan–Kyrgyzstan–China–Mongolia corridor, marking a significant step in regional connectivity.

The discussions also addressed the strategic importance of the route, its economic potential, and existing challenges, with both parties exchanging views on solutions and practical steps to overcome them.

Moreover, the parties explored ways to enhance cooperation in civil aviation, including the establishment of direct flights between the capitals of Uzbekistan and Mongolia. This initiative is expected to boost tourism and strengthen people-to-people ties between the two countries.

Following the meeting, the sides reaffirmed their commitment to expanding mutually beneficial cooperation in the transport and logistics sector, enhancing practical engagement, and advancing collaboration through concrete joint projects.