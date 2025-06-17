TBC Georgia partners with Turkish Airlines, Visa to launch premium debit card

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17. TBC Georgia has launched a new co-branded premium debit card in partnership with Turkish Airlines and Visa, marking the first such collaboration between a Georgian bank and an international airline, Trend reports.

The new card is available exclusively to customers of TBC Concept 360 and TBC Wealth Management, the bank’s premium and private banking services. Cardholders can earn Turkish Airlines miles through a variety of purchases, including flights, hotel bookings, transportation, and dining, both internationally and within Georgia.

The partnership was formalized on June 12 in Istanbul with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between TBC Georgia, Turkish Airlines, and Visa. Miles earned with the card can be redeemed through the Turkish Airlines app or website for flights, upgrades, baggage, and other travel-related services.

Additional benefits include ten annual access passes to airport lounges and fast-track lanes, discounts on airport taxi services, and reduced rates on international mobile roaming.

The launch follows the success of the bank’s existing TBC Card, which has reached over 260,000 users as of the first quarter of 2025. TBC Georgia is part of the London-listed TBC Bank Group, which also operates in Uzbekistan.