Azerbaijani diaspora visits New York's "My Way" Children's and Youth Creative hub (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 7. The employees of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora of Azerbaijan paid a visit to the "My Way" Children's and Youth Creative Development Center in the bustling heart of New York City, where they took a closer look at the school’s activities and what makes it tick, a source in the committee told Trend.

The head of the "My Way" Children's and Youth Creative Development Center, Alyona Badalova, thanked the committee for the attention shown.

She provided a comprehensive overview of the engagement metrics and participation rates of American youth from diverse ethnic backgrounds enrolled in the art and drawing curricula at the institution.



She articulated that the engagement of the center's students in the events cultivates a robust sense of self-efficacy within them, while concurrently facilitating their development through the acquisition of knowledge regarding the diverse cultural paradigms of other communities.



The artistic director of the center, a distinguished member of the Union of Artists of Azerbaijan and a proficient artist-sculptor, Emin Guliyev, articulated the burgeoning interest exhibited by students in the center's instructional offerings.



He observed that even individuals lacking direct exposure to Azerbaijan intricately encapsulate the aesthetic, historical significance, and cultural patrimony of their native land within their artistic expressions.



He pointed out that their artworks addressing themes such as Karabakh, Shusha, Kharibulbul, and Maiden Tower have garnered accolades in a multitude of prestigious global contests.



Subsequently, the cohort of students from the center, whose projects were showcased at the Novruz exhibition convened in Baku during the month of March, received accolades in the form of diplomas and commemorative gifts.

The committee employees had a cordial conversation with them.

The "My Way" Children's and Youth Creative Development Center has been working to introduce the rich cultural heritage of Azerbaijan to the local and international community for 14 years. At the initiative of the center, a football tournament named after the famous Azerbaijani football player Anatoly Banishevsky, Novruz festivities for children, and an art exhibition called "With Love for Azerbaijan," as well as continuous classes and seminars on Azerbaijani dances for various communities in the US, were organized. The "Silk Road" International Festival organized by the center was welcomed with great enthusiasm by the New York City Hall.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel