Kazakhstan’s Abai region and Chinese firm joining forces to pave way for smart city effort
Photo: Akimat (local government) of the Kazakhstan’s Abai region
The Akim of Kazakhstan’s Abai Region, Berik Uali, met with the CEO of Chinese corporation Xinjiang Huayuan Holding Group to discuss expanding bilateral investment, joint projects, and new production sites. Following a recent visit to Xinjiang, Kazakhstan aims to enlarge the Semey industrial zone and develop a new administrative and residential district.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy