Kazakhstan’s Abai region and Chinese firm joining forces to pave way for smart city effort

Photo: Akimat (local government) of the Kazakhstan’s Abai region

The Akim of Kazakhstan’s Abai Region, Berik Uali, met with the CEO of Chinese corporation Xinjiang Huayuan Holding Group to discuss expanding bilateral investment, joint projects, and new production sites. Following a recent visit to Xinjiang, Kazakhstan aims to enlarge the Semey industrial zone and develop a new administrative and residential district.

