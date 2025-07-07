Official visit date of president of Kyrgyzstan to Tajikistan announced

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, July 7. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov will pay a state visit to Tajikistan on July 8–9 at the invitation of Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, Trend reports, citing the Kyrgyz presidential administration.

According to Sagynbek Abdumutalip, head of the foreign policy department of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan, The visit will be a mixed bag, featuring heart-to-heart discussions with President Emomali Rahmon, along with sit-downs with the speakers of both chambers of parliament and the prime minister of the country.

A collaborative communiqué by the sovereign leaders is anticipated to be executed, in conjunction with multiple bilateral accords.



The itinerary will encompass a Kyrgyz-Tajik economic and investment symposium, alongside a cultural initiative dubbed Eternal Friendship, showcasing talents from both nations.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel