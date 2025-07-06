Azerbaijan's Mastercard transactions experience downturn

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3.​ The number of transactions made using Mastercard cards issued by resident financial institutions in Azerbaijan slightly exceeded 77.3 million, with a total transaction volume of five billion manat ($2.9 billion), as of late May this year.

The data obtained by Trend from the Central Bank (CBA) shows that this represents a decrease compared to the previous month. The number of transactions dropped by nearly 8.15 million, or 9.5 percent, while the volume declined by 680 million manat ($400 million), or 12 percent.

By the end of April, the number of Mastercard transactions had stood at 85.49 million, with a total volume of 5.7 billion manat ($3.35 billion).

The volume and number of transactions through payment cards issued by resident financial institutions refer to the total volume and number of transactions carried out with payment cards issued by financial institutions (local banks or financial institutions) operating within the country.