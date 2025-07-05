Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil prices

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 5.​ The average prices of Dated Brent, Azeri LT CIF, Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan, and Urals (EX NOVO) crude oil decreased this week, Trend reports.

The average price of Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis produced at Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field went down by $0.78 (1.05 percent) compared to last week and amounted to $74.4 per barrel.

The peak valuation within the specified timeframe reached $74.68 per barrel, whereas the trough valuation was recorded at $72.01 per barrel.

This week's average price for Azeri Light crude oil FOB at the Turkish port of Ceyhan amounted to $72.12 per barrel, which is $0.75 (1.3 percent) less than last week. The highest price totaled $73.43 per barrel, and the lowest was $70.7 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude oil decreased to an average of $57.2 per barrel, moving downwards by $0.9 (1.55 percent) compared to last week. The highest price for URALS hit $58.53 per barrel, while the lowest came in at $55.79 per barrel.

The Dated Brent benchmark oil price decreased by $1.28 (1.8 percent) to $69.72 per barrel. The peak price for Dated Brent reached $71.14 per barrel, and the lowest settled at $68.16 per barrel.

Oil grade/date 30.06.2025 1.07.2025 2.07.2025 3.07.2025 4.07.2025 Average price Azeri LT CIF $72.01 $72.52 $73.61 $74.68 $74.17 $73.4 Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan $70.7 $71.21 $72.33 $73.43 $72.92 $72.12 Urals (EX NOVO) $55.79 $56.32 $57.44 $58.53 $58.01 $57.2 Dated Brent $68.16 $68.71 $69.85 $71.14 $70.73 $69.72

