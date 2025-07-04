Azerbaijan ratifies two key MoUs with Saudi Arabia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4. The Azerbaijani parliament has ratified two Memoranda of Understanding with Saudi Arabia, Trend reports.

This issue was discussed at the regular meeting of the extraordinary session of the Parliament held on July 4.

The meeting was informed about draft laws on approval of the Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of plant protection and quarantine between the Food Security Agency of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Environment, Water Resources and Agriculture of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Memorandum of Understanding on mutual recognition of certificates following provision I/10 of the International Convention on Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping for Seafarers, 1978 (with annexes) between the Ministry of Digital Economy and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Both drafts were put to the vote and adopted on one reading.