Germany’s Bioworks to support Kazakhstan’s Mangystau in water supply modernization
Photo: Akimat (local government) of the Kazakhstan’s Mangistau region
The Akim of Kazakhstan’s Mangystau region, Nurdaulet Kilybay, met with German company Bioworks to discuss sustainable water supply projects, including a desalination plant and sewage treatment modernization. Emphasizing cooperation with investors and technology firms, Kilybay highlighted ongoing efforts to eliminate water shortages.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy